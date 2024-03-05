Tolon Chiefs Thank Nana For Naming Airport After Yakubu Tali

The Chiefs and people of Tolon Tradional Area in the Northern region have expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the honour done them.

It follows government’s decision to name the now Tamale International Airport after the late Tolon Naa, Yakubu Tali.

The announcement was made by the President when he delivered the State of the Nation (SoNA) to Parliament on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

In that address, he also announced government’s decision to his administration has decided to name the Kumasi International Airport the late Otumfuo Sir Nana Agyemang Prempeh I.

He credited the two traditional rulers who are not late for not only being illustrious, but also contributed a great deal to the development of the country.

Incumbent Paramount chief (Tolon Naa), Major Sulemana Abubakar (Rtd) who led a retinue of chiefs and people of Tolon to the Jubilee House yesterday was full of praise for the President whilst thanking him for the thoughtfulness and kind gesture.

Speaking at the Jubilee House, Tolon Naa,Sulemana Abubakar said “Mr President, during your “State of the Nation” address, you formally honoured our father, brother and grandfather, the late Alhaji Yakubu Tali, Tolon Naa, by naming the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport.”

“It is gratifying to note that several chiefs across the length and breadth of Dagbon are before you this morning as family, royal and friends of the late Tolon Naa led by the chief of the Tolon traditional area, your good friend, Major Sulemana Abubakar (Rtd)”, Spokesman for the Tolon Naa, Tali Naa Alhaji Abdulai Tali said.

He therefore noted that “our mission is to render our sincere gratitude and thanks to you personally and to your government for this kind gesture.”

Referencing the saying that a nation that does not honour its citizens is not worth dying for, the Tolon Naa’s Spokesman said “the honour you have given our father, who devoted his life to the service of humanity and our nation Ghana is one we will be forever grateful for.”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo stated that he deems it a great privilege to have been the head of state who decided to name the airport after Alhaji Yakubu Tali and that he is of the considered opinion that the late Tolon Naa deserved the honour for his years of sacrifice for his people and the nation.

“I am a firm believer that you give honour to those to whom honour is due. The man we have honoured (Alhaji Yakubu Tali), by naming the Tamale International Airport after him, was a man to whom honour is due.

“A royal of Tolon and Kumbuku, teacher, diplomat, politician, and statesman – this was a man who devoted his life to the service of humanity and his nation Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“There is so much to say about the life of this ma, his modesty, his humility, even though he is a royal, his devotion to Ghana and his willingness to contribute in any way to the progress and advancement of this country.

“He is an example of a life that should animate all of us and we should all endeavour to emulate this excellent example that Yakubu Tali has given to our generation and succeeding generations in Ghana,” the President added.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent