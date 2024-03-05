NSA Boss, Prof. Peter Twumasi Sacked

Prof. Peter Twumasi

A significant shake-up has occurred within the leadership of the National Sports Authority (NSA) as Professor Peter Twumasi has been relieved of his duties as the Director General, following a tumultuous tenure that was marked by controversy and public scrutiny.

Effective immediately, Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the NSA, stepping into the role previously held by Prof. Twumasi just few days to the commencement of the African Games.

The official appointment of Dodzie Numekevor was formalized by Secretary to President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, with a stipulation that he must accept the appointment within 14 days.

Professor Twumasi took on the position of Director General on December 10, 2019, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah amid a cloud of allegations brought to light in the ‘number 12’ exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI as well as the Australia visa scandal.

Throughout his term, Prof. Twumasi faced intense scrutiny over his management of Ghana’s sports stadiums, with various stakeholders and football enthusiasts calling for his removal due to perceived inadequacies in his handling of the Authority’s affairs.

The latest blow to Prof. Twumasi’s career aspirations transpired when he failed to secure the nomination to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Elections. His bid for candidacy in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency yielded a mere 7 votes, indicating a significant setback in his political ambitions.

The sudden change in leadership at the NSA signals a new chapter for the Authority under the stewardship of Acting Director General Dodzie Numekevor, who steps into the role amidst expectations of restoring stability and steering the organization towards achieving its mandate.

Mr Numekevor is the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Sege in the Greater Accra region for the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi