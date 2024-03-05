NDC Group Fires Mahama Over Jane Naana Veep Selection …Says She Can’t Win Elections

John Mahama

The Social Democratic Forum of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concerns over the potential selection of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.

The forum strongly advises against this choice, citing several reasons for their opposition.

In a statement issued by the group, signed by Ahianu Folivi George, of the Social Democratic Forum indicated that Naana Jane’s performance in the last elections, led to significant setbacks for the NDC.

Her missteps during the campaign are believed to have cost the party valuable support and ultimately contributed to their defeat.

In light of this, the forum believes that her candidacy may not be in the best interest of the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

Instead, the Social Democratic Forum recommends to the candidate to consider candidates from the Ashanti region, such as Sam Jonah or Joseph Yamin, who they believe could potentially strengthen the party’s position in the region. The forum highlights the experience and influence of these candidates, stating that their inclusion could significantly improve the party’s fortunes and help garner support from the Ashanti region, a crucial demographic in the upcoming elections.

The Social Democratic Forum urges Mr. Mahama and the leadership of the NDC to carefully consider their concerns and make a decision that will benefit the party and its electoral prospects.

The forum concludes its statement by expressing gratitude for the attention given to this matter.

The NDC has yet to release an official statement regarding the concerns raised by the Social Democratic Forum. As the campaign for the upcoming elections intensifies, many will be closely watching how the NDC addresses these concerns and the impact it may have on their choice of the Vice Presidential candidate.

By Vincent Kubi