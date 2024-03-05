Highlife Icon Kojo Antwi’s Home In Kwashieman Engulfed By Fire

Highlife music legend Kojo Antwi’s residence in Hong Kong, Kwashieman, Accra, fell victim to a fierce blaze on Monday, March 4, 2024, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The inferno, which origins are still under investigation, reportedly erupted in a corridor near the kitchen, before swiftly engulfing the entire property.

In a gripping Instagram video in circulation, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service can be seen battling the raging flames with all their might.

Amidst the chaos, a voice could be heard cautioning, “Let’s advance in bits, I need you boys alive,” underscoring the perilous nature of the firefighting operation.

Tragically, among the casualties of the blaze was a recording studio housed within the iconic musician’s abode. While the extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed, the incident has sent shockwaves through the music community and beyond.