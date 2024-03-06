No Transport Fare Increment As Executive Members Of C-DAG Suspended

In a recent development, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and transport operators have taken the decision to suspend three of its executive members with immediate effect.

The suspended individuals are Nii Ashie, the Greater Accra regional chairman, Kwesi Arhin, the central regional chairman, and Yaw Kwakye, also known as Akwadaa Nyame, the Ashanti regional chairman.

Per a statement issued by C-DAG Monday, March 4, 2024, and signed by Nana Owiredu, Deputy Secretary, Paa Willie, National Chairman, the one-week suspension comes as a consequence of the trio’s disregard for the regulations set by the association.

They issued a statement that announced an increase in transport fares without obtaining the necessary approval from the association and transport operators, including the GPRTU.

In response to this situation, executives of C-DAG are scheduled to meet with the suspended individuals to hold a hearing and determine their fate.

During this period, all stakeholders are urged to refrain from cooperating with these suspended individuals until their ban is lifted.

Furthermore, the public is advised to disregard any announcements implying a fare increment.

The decision regarding any fare increment or cancelation will be made after a meeting with the transport ministry.

Until then, all commercial transport operators and Ghanaians are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to observe the current fare rates.

This suspension serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to association regulations and seeking proper approval for any significant announcements that affect the transportation industry. C-DAG and transport operators reiterate their commitment to maintaining transparency and unity in this vital sector of Ghana’s economy.

Read C-DAG full statement about the suspension below:

By Vincent Kubi