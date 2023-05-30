‘MUSIGA Elections Will Be Free And Fair’

Bessa Henry Simons

The acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Henry Simons, has assured all music stakeholders including musicians of free and fair union elections slated for August 8.

He revealed that the leadership of MUSIGA election committee would see to it that the elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner.

But Ras Caleb, a candidate for the upcoming MUSIGA elections, says he doesn’t believe the elections to choose a new MUSIGA President would be free and fair despite being clouded by controversy.

He emphasised that he had supported the creation of an interim management committee to oversee matters for the upcoming elections, but his efforts had not produced any results, and that the elections couldn’t be free and fair while acting MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, who is also a candidate, was still in his position.

Bessa Simons, who disagreed with Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, insisted that he is not responsible for organising the upcoming MUSIGA elections, adding that he has no role to play in the yet to be held elections.

The acting president is contesting presidential position against the Greater Accra Chairman, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, and the General Secretary, Deborah Freeman.

He revealed that his role as the acting President of MUSIGA was to fill a vacuum and to ensure the continuous administration of the union.

“We have an election committee, led by Mr. Peter Marfo, who is doing a good job. I’m just doing what all the aspirants are doing and nothing else. Everything any aspirant is doing is the same thing I’m doing,” he stated.

He expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral process.

He urged all eligible members of MUSIGA to actively participate in the upcoming elections and exercise their democratic right to vote for the candidates they believe will best serve the interests of the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu