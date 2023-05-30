NPP Presidential Race: Sammi Awuku Picks Forms For Bawumia

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary is expected to be a highly contested one, with each candidate vying for the chance to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia today picked his nomination forms May 30, 2023 at the party headquarters through his campaign team members, Sammi Awuku and Fred Oware.

Dr. Bawumia’s decision to pick up nomination forms is seen as a significant move, as he is widely considered to be one of the frontrunners in the race.

In recent weeks, Dr. Bawumia has been busy crisscrossing the country, meeting with party executives and engaging with grassroots supporters as well as opinion leaders.

Observers say that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has been focused on his record of delivering on key government programs, such as the One-District-One-Factory initiative and the Planting for Food and Jobs program.

In a recent interview, Bawumia emphasized the importance of unity within the party, stating that “we need to come together as a party and focus on the common goal of winning the 2024 general elections.”

The Vice president was picking forms after former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, through his agents picked his forms yesterday May 29.

Other candidates who have already picked their nomination forms include former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo, and economist and former minister, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The remaining potential candidates are former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former Minister of Railways, Joe Ghartey.

The primary election will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia has been championing the government’s digitalization agenda to spur economic growth, and he is widely respected for his economic prowess and ability to articulate government policies.

Mr Kyerematen, on the other hand, is a household name in the NPP and comes from the party’s stronghold. As the former Minister of Trade and Industry, he engineered the establishment of car assembly plants in Accra.

Dr Akoto, a stalwart of the NPP, is expected to woo delegates with the Planting for Food and Jobs and Rearing for Jobs and Export programmes, which were flagship social intervention programs aimed at reducing import and making Ghana self-sufficient in food production.

Mr Agyarko is also determined to take the party to the next level with his good policies on energy and the economy.

Meanwhile, Dr Apraku’s team believes that his experience is essential to turning around the fortunes of the country. Francis Addai-Nimo’s supporters have also urged delegates to choose a candidate who has not served in the current government.

As curiosity grows on who will earn the party’s nomination, the NPP expects a competitive race with qualified individuals who are willing to fulfill the needs of the nation and transform Ghana’s economic landscape.

As the race heats up, all eyes will be on the NPP primary, which is expected to attract significant media attention and public interest.

By Vincent Kubi