Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Soon

This year’s edition of the annual Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) USA will take place on July 1 at the Merkin Hall, Kauffman Music Center, in the heart of New York City.

The awards ceremony, now in its fifth year, has grown into a distinguished awards scheme for recognising the outstanding talents in Ghana’s entertainment sector and the diaspora.

This year’s awards ceremony promises to be a memorable evening full of moving speeches, dazzling entertainment, and celebrity sightings.

It is an occasion that brings together entertainment fans from all over the world and Ghanaians to celebrate the country’s rich cultural legacy and artistic talent.

The nomination process started on March 23, with excellent performers competing for recognition across 40 categories.

The nomination period ended on May 15, giving the distinguished 2023 board plenty of time to consider the applications and select the finalists.

The winners of each category will be chosen based on public voting to guarantee openness and justice.

Voting officially starts today, giving supporters and fans a chance to express their opinions and take part in this exciting celebration of Ghanaian entertainment.

Celebrated artistes such as Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Camidoh, Kwabena Kwabena among others were nominated in the Best Music Act Male category.

Female artistes such as Gyakie, Sista Afia, Piesie Esther, MzVee and Wendy Shay were also nominated in the Best Music Act Female category.

By George Clifford Owusu