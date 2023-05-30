Tony Bebli Joins Max TV

Tony Bebli

Renowned sports presenter and one of Ghana’s amazing commentators, Tony Bebli, has officially joined the IMAX Media Group, as a senior sports producer and presenter for online, radio, and TV.

Tony Bebli, who has worked with a number of recognised media houses including Multimedia Group (operators of Joy FM, Adom FM, Adom TV and Asempa FM) and EIB Network (owners of Starr FM, Kasapa FM and GHOne TV), has described his switch to Max TV and Max Radio as a great window of opportunity, since he sees the station as a gateway to move his brand to the highest level.

Tony’s sudden switch to Max TV and Max Radio is said to have brought delight and merrymaking to many radio listeners, especially football lovers across the capital.

The ace sports presenter, who doubles as the General Manager of Kasoa-based Five Star Football Club, a second-division side, is up-to-date on football issues and everything else about his commentary is refreshing.

Tony Bebli, who described himself as someone who is highly motivated, determined, confident and thrive on challenges, told BEATWAVES that “sports presentation on radio and television is all about research, creativity and direction,” adding that he is ready to go the extra mile to meet the demands of radio and television listeners as well as maintain positive image on the scene.

Having won the hearts of a myriad of listeners due to his style of presentation, Tony disclosed that he would continue to work hard to maintain his image on the scene.

He has hosted a number of programmes on radio and television for the past years. He started his career as a writer for the Hearts of Oak Newspaper and later joined Volta Star Radio (GBC) in Ho in the Volta Region between 2000 and 2003.

Whilst working with Joy FM, Tony covered international tournaments such as CAN 2008 for the BBC in 2011, All Africa Games in London in 2012, 2014 World Cup in Brazil, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu