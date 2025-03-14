MUSIGA Honours Sparqlyn @ Akwaaba Festival

Bessa Simons (left) presenting the award to Sparqlyn

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has honoured popular Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Sparqlyn, known in private life as Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, for his remarkable contributions to the music industry and youth development.

Sparqlyn was presented with two plaques for his outstanding contributions to the Ghanaian music industry over the years.

In addition to the plaques, the musician, who also holds the chieftaincy title Noryam Matse, the Development Chief of Manye Krobo, was presented with a citation which was signed by Madam Elizabeth Tagoe of Tagoe Sisters fame (Chairperson of the Greater Accra Chapter).

The citation was also an acknowledgment of his relentless efforts in promoting music and playing a pivotal role in youth empowerment. It highlighted his commitment to nurturing young talents and fostering unity among the Ga Adangbe people.

Sparqlyn, who was visibly moved by the recognition, expressed gratitude to MUSIGA and all who supported his journey.

In a quick chat with the media after the event, he reaffirmed his commitment to using his platform and chieftaincy role to promote Ghanaian music and empower the youth.

The ceremony took place at the National Theatre during the annual Akwaaba Festival organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana and under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration; Ministry of Trade & Industry; Ghana Tourism Authority; National Commission on Culture and the National Theatre Executive Board.