Twicy Unveils ‘Monalisa’

Twicy

Ghanaian Afrobeat and Highlife artiste, Twicy, has released his latest single, ‘Monalisa’, a vibrant track that is already gaining traction across streaming platforms.

Blending rich Afrobeat rhythms with smooth Highlife influences, ‘Monalisa’ delivers catchy melodies and captivating vocals, making it a must-listen for music lovers.

Twicy’s consistency in dropping hit songs continues to solidify his reputation as one of Ghana’s promising stars.

‘Monalisa’ is now available on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

‘Monalisa,’ is said to be quite different from anything the talented artiste has released in a while, and is sure to take over radio playlists soon.

He expects the song to be another timeless hit in his collection of authentic tunes that fans and music lovers will enjoy.

Fans can follow Twicy on social media for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Twicy, who has a string of successful songs under his belt, thinks the new track will have an effect on the music industry.

Since this song is well-liked by music lovers across the country, it is anticipated that Twicy will rise higher on the charts in a few weeks.

Turn up the volume and enjoy the infectious vibe of ‘Monalisa’!