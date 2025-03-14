Daughters Set To Host ‘Glorious Praise’

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Renowned all-female Ghanaian gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has revealed the dates for this year’s edition of its annual outreach gospel event dubbed, ‘Glorious Praise’.

With live performances planned for Accra on April 13, Kwahu on April 20 and Kumasi on April 27, Glorious Praise is making a spectacular return this year.

According to the organisers, preparations are far advanced to make the event which is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaian gospel music lovers from all walks of life a memorable one.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate Jesus Christ, win souls for Him, as well as provide platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with God.

The list of all the artistes billed to perform at the event alongside Daughters of Glorious Jesus would be unveiled soon.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, with a remarkable 35-year musical career and 13 albums to their credit, are expected to perform for over two hours on stage.

Designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people, the event is on the theme: “The Golgotha Experience”.

Patrons have been promised several surprises on the evening, and the organisers have also stated that the concert will undoubtedly experience God’s presence.

The group, which is made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah, in addition to their event have partnered with the Ghana Prisons Service to support women at the Nsawam Prisons with donations, among others.

The group is calling on corporate organisations and individuals to support their project, particularly in completing the holding and rehabilitation centre in the female ward at the Nsawam Prisons.

By George Clifford Owusu