Brazilian Legend Ronaldo Withdraws from CBF Presidential Race

Ronaldo

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo has withdrawn from the race to become president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after facing resistance from the country’s regional federations.

The 48-year-old, who played 98 times for Brazil and won two World Cups, had aimed to challenge current CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, whose term ends in March 2026. However, Ronaldo revealed that 23 out of 27 regional federations refused to meet with him, expressing support for Rodrigues’ re-election.

“On my first contact with the 27 regional federations, I found 23 closed doors,” Ronaldo stated. “The federations refused to receive me on the grounds of their satisfaction with the current administration and support for [Rodrigues’] re-election.”

Under the CBF’s voting structure, regional federations hold the most influence, with three votes each. Serie A clubs get two votes, while Serie B sides have one vote each.

Ronaldo expressed disappointment over the lack of dialogue but acknowledged the federations’ right to support Rodrigues. With Ronaldo stepping aside, Rodrigues is now expected to run unopposed in the upcoming election.

Ronaldo, a World Cup winner in 1994 and 2002, retired from international football in 2011 after a 17-year career.