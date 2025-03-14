FIFA Pledges Increased African Representation At 2026 World Cup

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that Africa will enjoy greater representation at the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking at the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Infantino reaffirmed FIFA’s commitment to boosting Africa’s presence on the global stage. He revealed that Africa’s participation could double to 10 teams in the upcoming tournament.

“We are ensuring that Africans have a bigger say on the world scene,” Infantino stated. He also noted the expansion of African slots in the Women’s World Cup and the U-17 World Cup, with representation increasing from three to four or potentially six teams.

Infantino emphasised that these changes would create more opportunities for African talent to shine on the global stage.

In a related development, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe was re-elected for a second term during the congress in Cairo, extending his leadership until 2029.

By Wletsu Ransford