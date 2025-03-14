8 Teams Through UCl Quarter- Finals

Eight teams are through to the Quarter-Finals of this year’s UEFA Champions League as the race for the coveted trophy heats up.

Defending Champions Real Madrid made it to the next round by defeating city rivals Athletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Two English Clubs – Arsenal and Aston Villa; German sides Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; French Side PSG and Italian side Inter Milan are looking for a spot in the next stage of the competition with only two teams guaranteed a spot in the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on May 31.

Arsenal who are searching for their first ever champions League trophy will be taking on 15-times champions Real Madrid in a two-leg match dubbed the match of the quarter-finals round.

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 9-3 aggregate win after their 7-1 first leg victory last week.

One-time champions Aston Vila will be taking on PSG who are looking for an opportunity to win their first ever UCL title.

The other fixtures sees 5-times champions Barcelona taking on Borussia Dortmund, with Bayern Munich taking on Inter Milan.

The first leg is scheduled for April 8 and 9 with the return legs taking place on April 15 and 16.

