Mahama Appoints New Heads of Security Services

President John Dramani Mahama has announced new appointments to key positions within the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Ghana Prisons Service.

The appointments were detailed in a statement from the presidency, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications, issued on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The new appointees are: DDGP Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, who will serve as Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service; DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, appointed as Chief Fire Officer; and DCI Samuel Basentale Amadu, who takes on the role of Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The new appointees will replace the individuals currently occupying these positions. This announcement follows the recent swearing-in of the new Inspector General of Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, after the removal of COP Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke