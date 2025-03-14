Gbande’s Ramadan Gifts Rejected In Dambai

Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande’s Ramadan gifts to residents of the Zongo community in Dambai in the Oti Region have been rejected.

At this time of the year when Muslims are engaged in the religious fasting, it is usual for gifts such as sugar, milk and other essential commodities to be showered on the faithful in deprived areas.

Gifts from Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Operations Director at the Presidency were however rejected last Wednesday by Dambai Zongo residents. They claimed that he had insulted and discriminated against them.

Gbande, who also serves as a Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is alleged to have said that he would use his influence to prevent any candidate from the Zongo community from becoming the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

This remark has sparked outrage among residents, leading to the rejection of his goodwill gesture.

The donation, which included bags of rice, Milo, milk, and toilet rolls worth thousands of Ghana cedis, was seen as insincere in light of the alleged comments.