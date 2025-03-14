‘Let’s Reduce Commercialisation Of Blood’

Dr. Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori

The Chief Executive Officer of National Blood Service (NBS), Dr. Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori, has bemoaned the commercialisation of blood donated to the service and various hospitals by donors.

Speaking at the 2025 Save A Life blood donation exercises championed by MTN Ghana Foundation, Dr. Owusu-Ofori indicated that while the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that blood donation be voluntary, non-remunerated, and altruistic to ensure a safe and sustainable blood supply, there is a need for donors to reduce the commercialisation of blood donated to health facilities.

Referring to a statement made by gospel musician Perez Musik of how he spent over GH¢2,800 on blood to save his mother suffering from cancer, Dr. Owusu-Ofori stated that many turn out loosing their lives due to their inability to afford blood from donors.

“The Save A Life exercises have fostered a strong partnership with the national blood services, mobilising voluntary unpaid donations that saved countless lives. You are helping curb the menace of commercial blood donations which are not safe,” she said.

Dr. Owusu-Ofori said MTN Save A Life Project has yielded over 29,000 units of blood, a collection of 5,901 units of blood during last year’s drive is a testament to the impact of this collaboration.

Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, emphasised the company’s dedication to community well-being through this initiative.

“Our goal for this blood donation exercise is to collect over 6,000 units of blood from 42 bleeding centres nationwide,” Mr. Asare stated, adding, “We rely on the generosity of our donors to achieve this target and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who rely on blood donations.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke