MLGCRA Seeks Support For Policy Implementation

Clementine Dardy exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Abdul-Rahaman

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA) has called for urgent support from development partners to effectively implement its extended new mandate.

Speaking during a recent courtesy visit from representatives of Agence France Development (AFD), Chief Director of MLGCRA, Amin Abdul-Rahaman, emphasised the ministry’s commitment to building the capacity of its personnel to foster community development.

“Capacity building is essential not only for traditional and religious leaders but also for local government practitioners,” Mr. Abdul-Rahaman stated, adding, “We must remain informed about global trends and best practices to enhance service delivery.”

Mr. Abdul-Rahaman informed the delegation about government initiatives aimed at supporting assembly members through allowances designed to improve their well-being and motivate their contributions to local development. “We believe this is an area where our development partners, like AFD, can provide valuable assistance,” he added.

Mr. Abdul-Rahaman also sought support from AFD to bolster the operations of the Green Ghana project.

In response, AFD Country Director, Clementine Dardy, provided insights into the Tamale Urban Resilience Project (TURP), funded by AFD.

She explained that the initiative aims to enhance the resilience of residents in four targeted communities within the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) against the adverse impacts of climate change while improving public investments in living environments.

“We’ve completed feasibility studies and are poised to commence work on the ground,” Ms. Dardy stated, adding, “These projects focus on public urban services and hold potential for innovative exchanges with other cities.”

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Local Government and development partners in achieving sustainable community development and resilience against climate change.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke