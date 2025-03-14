Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il Calls On Nayiri

Buipewura with Nayiri in Nalerigu

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il, has paid a courtesy call on the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II at his palace in Nalerigu in the North East Region.

The call forms part of the Buipewura’s visits to the various kingdoms in the North to seek for the blessings and sense of direction in the discharge of his duties in his office.

The Buipewura, noted that chieftaincy in Ghana has been encrypted as one of the revered institutions that upholds in high esteem the identity and cultural heritage, but the institution has been engulfed with conflicts, which Bawku is no exception.

“I passionately wish to appeal to your Majesty (Nayiri) to use your consummate and revered office to facilitate easy process for amicable mediation and final resolution of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict by His Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of Asante Kingdom. I will also use this opportunity to call on the Kusasis of Bawku to lay down their arms for the amicable mediation and resolution,” he said.

He disclosed that the relationship between Gonja and the Mamprusi dates back to the 16th century when the ‘Nakpa Alliance’ was formed led by the legendary Kumpatia of Gonja and Naa Gbewaa, the founder of the Mampursi Kingdom, adding that the people of Gonja and Mamprugu have since coordinated and improved on the social ties and friendliness.

The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, who doubles as the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, thanked the Buipewura for his visit and assured that the Mamprugu and Gonjas will continue to collaborate for mutual development.

Responding to the Bawku issue, the Nayiri assured that his palace will cooperate and collaborate effectively with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to ensure that there is lasting peace amongst the Mamprusis and Kusasis.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu