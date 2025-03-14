NDC Denies Joselyn Dumas’s Appointment

Joselyn Dumas

Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied reports that actress Joselyn Dumas has secured a government appointment in President Mahama’s administration.

This follows widespread media reports on March 2, 2025, that Joselyn Dumas was named Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President and subsequent complains by persons who campaigned for the New Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stated, “Miss Dumas has not been appointed to any such position. I can confirm that of the rest.”

He noted that while several creative arts personalities have received appointments, Joselyn Dumas is not among them.

Recent appointments include Kofi Okyere Darko as Director of Diaspora Affairs, Rex Omar as Coordinator of Blackstar Experience, Abeiku Santana as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kafui Danku as Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, and James Gardiner as Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.