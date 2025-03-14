Mzbel Mad At Critics

Mzbel

Musician Mzbel has taken to Instagram to address critics and refute false information circulating about her.

Known for her hit “16 Years,” Mzbel used the platform on March 10, 2025, to urge her detractors to redirect their negative energy toward more constructive pursuits.

In her post, she wrote, “Haters are always busy looking for an excuse to attack, ridicule, and insult me. All they need is a fake headline or fake news, and then boom, they start running their mouths.” She continued by advising, “Channel your hateful energy into making your life the way you want.”

Emphasising her resolve, Mzbel added, “Mine is certainly peaceful, and nothing can change that! Bonjour,” making it clear that unfounded rumours or false news will not derail her peaceful existence.

Mzbel was last in the news over alleged statements she made about not getting a call from the ruling government despite campaigning for them to come to power.