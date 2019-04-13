Muslims Plan One Fasting Date

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The various sects in Islam in the country are holding a meeting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, to agree on a distinct date for all Muslims to start the Ramadan fasting.

The sects that are attending the meeting include Ahmadiya, Tijaniyya, Al-Sunna, Istikanna and Shiya.

The various sects in the country usually start Ramadan on different days, thereby creating confusion and hampering efforts to promote peace and unity among Muslims.

Christened ‘the 25th Annual National Ramadan Conference,’ the programme is under the theme, “25 Years of Enhancing Unity Through Fasting.”

It’s being attended by the Council of Ulmans and Imams, members of the Hilal Council and other delegates from the various regions of the country.

Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, Executive Secretary the Council of Ulmans and Imams, told the media that two other important issues concerning Muslims in the country would also be discussed.

“Apart from the fasting date, we shall also deliberate on taxation in the Islamic perspective and the National Inheritance Policy during the three days that we are meeting here in Kumasi.”

According to Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, it’s important that Muslim groups in the country settle on a date to start fasting in order to boost the existing bond among them.

Yussif Alhassan, National Vice Chairman of the National Hilal Committee, said some Muslims in the country tend to depend on Saudi Arabia and Nigeria for the sighting of the moon to start fasting.

He, therefore, entreated the participants and all sects to cooperate.

Yussif Alhassan also disclosed that the participants would visit Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday and issue a communiqué on Saturday after the meeting.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi