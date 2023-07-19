My Son’s Stupidity Sent Him To Jail– Insuah Funseini Fires

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini says the stupidity of his son, Abdul Inusah led him to be sentenced by a US court on charges of fraud.

According to the former Minister of Roads and Highways, he finds it difficult to discuss the issue as a father who had brought up his son in a good way, adding that the circumstance around the issue makes him believe that Abdul was caught up in stupidity by seeking to enter into a business while schooling in the US.

Speaking on the issue on Citi News, he said “Well, it is a difficult thing, it is difficult. I mean you train your child, bring up your child to be a useful and responsible person. You sit down with him at night and in the day to talk about what decent life is, you try to infuse in him what hard work can do but we are of different generations.

The former MP further noted that “It is difficult to talk about him because deep inside me, deep inside me I think he was just caught by stupidity and nothing or some level of invincibility. As a student, he had his document so he decided to register a company. I never sanctioned that, I believe that if you are sent to school to learn you must concentrate on your studies and I told him that’’.

‘’Now that obviously as a young man, he thought he could make quick bucks so he registered a company and he was actually buying cars for people. I know many people in Ghana whom he bought cars for. In this particular case, he bought a car for some guys from Nigeria who were fellow students and it turned out that the money used to buy the car was obtained fraudulently and that was his offense,” he said.

The former MP’s 32-year-old son, Abdul Inusah was sentenced to a two-year jail term after having been found guilty of his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.

The convict Inusah was also ordered to pay $128,000 in restitution.

The statement from the US Attorney’s Office Southern District of West Virginia stated that the trial was decided by a federal jury after three days in court, added that Abdul Inusah was found guilty of being part of a “conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, online dating websites, and social media platforms.

But according to his father, he can still vouch for his son’s innocence by stating that“ I support my son 110%, I know him. I know Abdul Hamid, I know he can be boisterous but I don’t know him to be somebody who will be interested in other people’s things’’.

He further added that his son has since commenced an appeal of his sentence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe