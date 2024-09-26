Naana Returns To Western Region For Campaign

After a brief hiatus, the Running Mate of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has made a triumphant return to the campaign trail.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, for some weeks now, was missing in action, which drew the attention of the public to question her whereabouts.

However, the former Education Minister and Running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential election has shaken off her recent setbacks and is once again rallying support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a post on her Facebook page, Opoku-Agyemang’s comeback began with a visit to the Ellembelle Constituency, where she interacted with students of two nursing and midwifery training colleges.

Her message of hope and empowerment resonated with the young minds, setting the tone for her renewed campaign.

At Ayinase, Professor Opoku-Agyemang connected with market women, traders, shoppers, commercial drivers, and the general public.

She highlighted John Mahama’s commitment to women’s financial empowerment through the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank.

Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that the next NDC government will prioritize women’s economic empowerment, recognizing its potential to drive national growth.

Breaking the 8

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang rallied support for the NDC, referencing their 8th position on the ballot paper. She vowed to “break their 8” and tackle corruption, nepotism, state capture, poor quality education, and poor governance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe