NAD Rescues Disabled Pupil, Enrolled Back To School

Joseph Tiibe with Banuman Christopher Konlan and his father

The New African Development (NAD), a non-governmental organization (NGO), has rescued Banuman Christopher Konlan, a disabled school boy who dropped out of school due to his disability.

The support by NAD followed a DGN Online reported about Banuman’s situation last week.

The NAD paid the full tuition for Banuman to enroll him back in school, provided him with a brand-new wheelchair, school uniform, crutches and other learning materials.

NAD Founder, Joseph Tiibe, who presented the items to Banuman encouraged him to take his education seriously and assured him that the organization will do everything possible to support him to achieve his dreams.

He assured the family that the organization will raise some funds in order to provide him with a prosthetic leg.

Banuman’s Father, Konlan Dalubinin, expressed his excitement and thanked DGN Online for reporting about the ordeal of his son which has brought so much relief to the family.

According to him, his son’s dream of becoming a doctor has received massive boost expressing optimism that he would do well in school.

“I am happy that Banuman has the necessary items such as wheelchair, crutches, school uniforms, and other necessities to enable him to return to school and pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. Thank you to The New African Development and the journalist for your support,” he said.

The Sustainable Development Goal 4 calls for inclusive, equitable, and quality education, as well as the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Background

Banuman Christopher Konlan, is a vibrant and intelligent 10-year-old boy from Bimbagu-Puli in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region, unfortunately, he dropped out of school due to his disability.

Despite the physical challenges he faced, Banuman refused to let his condition define him. With his friends by his side, he navigated the ups and downs of school life, often using a stick he fashioned into a crutch to aid his movement.

He commuted several kilometers from home to school, a journey that became increasingly difficult for him, ultimately leading to his decision to leave school because of the distance.

Known for his curiosity and a heart full of dreams, Banuman aspires to become a doctor. However, a tragic accident last year changed everything when he fell from a tree, resulting in the amputation of his leg.

This situation compelled Banuman’s father to reconsider his son’s education, leading to his decision to withdraw him from school to relieve him of the daily struggles and health complications.

In an exclusive interview with DGN Online prior to the support fron NAD, Banuman said, “I am always tired when I walk to school because it’s far from home, and that makes me sleep sometimes in school because I’m always exhausted.”

“I feel sad anytimes when I see my schoolmates going to school while I sit under the tree because of my condition. I want to be in school and become a doctor in the future.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbagu