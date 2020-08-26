NAGRAT Lauds Free Wi-Fi In Schools

Eric Angel Agbey Carbonu

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says the plans by the government to provide Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) in schools will help the educational sector.

Eric Angel Agbey Carbonu, President of NAGRAT, said if the plan is well implemented by the government, it will take some challenges that teachers and students face in the teaching and learning environment.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast last Saturday promised that senior high schools and tertiary institutions would be provided free Wi-Fi for their studies.

“We will also complete the provision of free Wi-Fi in all senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions,” he said.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the government would increase resources and infrastructure for special need education across the country.

Reacting to the proposal on Accra-based ‘Citi FM’ on Monday, the NAGRAT President said, “This promise means that the huge challenge is going to be taken away from us, that is, the cost in acquiring and purchasing data.”

“It is a very useful thing if it is done. It will help us and help teaching and learning. We all know that in this Covid-19 era if we have had a very strong infrastructural base in IT, we wouldn’t have had problems,” he added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu