Nalerigu IRECop Facility To Begin Soon – Consultant Assures

The Nalerigu IRECoP facility will soon commence following the acquisition of suitable land for the project, authorities have said.

It comes after the Chiefs released acres of land to authorities for the project which will serve thousands of people in the community.

According to the Consultant, Felix Atsrim, authorities together with the Jospong Group were looking for a suitable location within the communities to serve them better.

But now that the Chiefs have helped to secure the site and the project will be commencing soon and completed in September 2021.

Mr Atsrim made this known when the Joint Parliamentary select committee visited the project site in Nalerigu, the north east regional capital on Friday 30th April, 2021.

According to him, the current location for the project was recently acquired from the Chief after the previous location for the project failed and that has caused delays in the construction to cater for sanitation challenges in the region.

Arimyao Somo Lucky, the Chief Executive Officer for the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, speaking in an interview, said the consultative process to acquire the land has been done but the documentation is yet to be done to avoid future land issues.

He said “The project when the construction begins on the newly acquired land will be fully completed in September 2021. Comparing the works on the project sites in Damango, Tamale you could see the difference and all I can say now is that with the unflinching support from the Chiefs a new land has been acquired successfully so work will begin at the site soon and will ensure it’s completed on the duration set to complete”.

He again thanked the Chiefs for their roles played to acquire land that serves the surrounding communities.