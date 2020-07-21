NAM1 Case Takes Long Adjournment

Nana Appiah Mensah

The trial of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has once again taken a long adjournment until September 7, 2020.

ASP Sylvester Asare, appearing before the court presided over by Ellen Asamoah, yesterday stated that the prosecutor was seriously ‘working’ to advise the court on the matter and as a result they needed a long adjournment after which they would have been able to advise the court on their intention.

He said when the advice was ready, the prosecutor would issue a hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court, and the case was subsequently adjourned to September 7, 2020.

The prosecution had at the last sitting on June 23, 2020 told the court they needed time to advise the court on the way forward after indicating that they wanted to amend the charge sheet.

Although the prosecution did not indicate the nature of amendment, the court granted their request and adjourned the matter case.

Instead of reporting the decision taken to the court, the prosecutor appeared yesterday asking for another long adjournment.

Main Trial

NAM1, together with his wife, Rose Tetteh, and his sister, Benedicta Appiah, (both of whom are at large) are altogether facing a total of 13 counts of defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

The charges include six counts of defrauding by false pretences, abetment, money laundering and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

His companies – Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited – have also been charged with seven counts of defrauding by false pretences, and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence.

NAM1, on July 26, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The court, presided over by Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, granted him bail to the tune of GH¢1 billion (about $185 million) with five sureties, three of which are to be justified.

Additionally, he was ordered by the court to report to the police every Wednesday.

Unable to satisfy the bail conditions, the defence team, led by Kwame Boafo Akuffo, later filed an application asking for variation of the terms.

However, the presiding judge, after listening to both sides, though maintained the sum of GH¢1 billion, removed the condition of three of the five sureties to be justified.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak