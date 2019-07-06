Namibia Opens Voters Registration For Nationals

The Namibian High Commission in the West African sub-region has called on nationals who are yet to register as voters to take part in the upcoming supplementary registration of voters which starts on Monday July 8, 2019.

The registration period which ends on July 27, 2019 is to help first time voters who are aged 18 and above to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming presidential and National Assembly Elections which will take place on November 13 at Missions abroad and on November 27, 2019 in Namibia.

In a press statement signed by the High Commissioner, Charles Josob, Namibians residing in Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia are encouraged to participate in the registration exercise by going to Namibia or register at the High Commission in Ghana.

“The voter cards obtained during the 2014 elections remain valid and usable for the November 2019 elections. Those in possession of a valid voters registration cards do not need to register” the statement read.

Moreover citizens upon registration are required to provide either a Namibian identification card, Namibian Passport, Citizenship certificate or a sworn statement or two deponents.

By Issah Mohammed