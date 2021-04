Nana Agradaa

Self-style priestess, Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has reportedly been arrested.

DGN Online is yet to get official confirmation of her arrest.

But multiple reports say she has been nabbed.

According to reports, her TV stations, namely Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV have been closed down by state security personnel.

Equipment and assets belonging to the stations are reported to have been seized in government’s crackdown against ‘fake money doubling’.

By DGN Online