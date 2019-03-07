Nana Ama McBrown Gives Birth In Canada

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah have reportedly welcomed their first child in a Canadian hospital on Tuesday.

This follows earlier reports that she was pregnant with twins.

The beautiful actress and producer first broke the news about being pregnant months ago when she appeared on Yvonne Okoro’s Dining With Cooks & Braggarts on TV3.

“I have three children and many more are coming. I am not done with child birth yet. If I have two more in addition, I will be okay. And very soon I will drop the two,” she said on the show.

Efforts by NEWS-ONE to reach the actress to confirm if she, indeed, had twins, however, proved futile.

But Ghpage.com reported that she had a smooth delivery without any complications.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell have been married since 2016.

Some Ghanaians have always been questioning when they are going to have their own children.

But Nana Ama McBrown, in earlier interviews, has stated that they are not in hurry to have babies. She believes God’s time is the best for her and her husband. Now, they are definitely a happy couple.