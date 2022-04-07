Nana Ama McBrown In Second Baby Brouhaha

The report that popular actress and UTV showbiz host, Nana Ama McBrown has given birth to her second child in faraway Canada is gaining ground.

However, her management is tight-lipped over the claim.

Efforts by DGN Online to confirm the authenticity of the report however prove futile as her handlers at UTV refused to respond to messages about the baby rumours.

The new baby claims follow her long absence from screens as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz program.

She has been off the screens since the first quarter of 2022. This was after earlier reports that she was in Germany for a surgical procedure. Currently, her show UTV showbiz is hosted by a different celebrity each week.

Earlier in December 2021, a popular Instagram blog Cutie_Juls, alleged that she was pregnant.

It is the same blog that started the report that she has welcomed her second child in Canada.

The blog wrote; “We told you lots in December after confirming in a Canadian hospital that it was a success but y’all doubt us. Stop taking dming us with questions. Biko….”.

But the management of the actress is quiet about the claims despite her followers had been asking to confirm if it is true or false.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah who also doubles as her manager welcomed their first child Maxin in 2019. Their daughter, Baby Maxin recently celebrated her third birthday. Questions are however asked about why she will hide a second baby if she had flaunted her first baby.