Nana Assures Ghanaians Of Peace, Security

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government is determined to do all it can to ensure there is security in every inch of the territory of the country.

This, he however, indicated is very much up to the citizens to help create the needed atmosphere, and thus, appealed to all citizens to take the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign of the Ministry of National Security very seriously.

The President in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament today indicated, “Mr Speaker, I am glad to be able to report that the entire territory that makes up our nation is safe, secure, and under the control of the government and people of Ghana.”

His statement was about the growing instability and insecurity in some African countries, particularly in West Africa which has experienced acts of violent extremism and coup d’etats.

“West Africa is under threat of terrorism and violent extremism, rapidly spreading southwards from the Sahel to coastal West Africa.

We can no longer take the territorial integrity of our countries for granted. Indeed, many of our neighbours have already fallen victim, and lost large portions of their territories to extremist groups, and Ghana, by the grace of the Almighty, is the only coastal state along the Gulf of Guinea that has so far not recorded a terrorist attack,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He said the peace and security Ghana has did not happen by chance but has taken deliberate policy and planning on the part of the government, and a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of the security services to keep the country safe and secure.

“I might add that it has also meant we have had to spend a lot of money that would otherwise have been available to spend on many of our development needs. But I believe we all agreed that the primary responsibility of the state towards its citizens is to provide and guarantee peace and security, and we are doing just that,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He indicated that since coming into office, his administration has ensured a significant expansion of the Armed Forces and all the other security agencies.

“We are paying diligent attention to their welfare as well. The accommodation and physical environment generally of the security agencies are being improved. We have quickened the pace of the retooling and equipping of the security agencies to ensure readiness towards the emerging security threats.”

“For the majority of us and our everyday activities, it is the security of our streets and homes and communities that concern us most. We want our children and grandchildren to grow up in a safe atmosphere, and the Ghana Police Service plays the lead role in this,” he added.

The President also stated that the government has performed most creditably as the security agencies are much better equipped than they have ever been, and their increased visibility on the streets goes a long way to reassure the community.

Bawku Instability

The President was particularly concerned about the never-ending conflict in Bawku which has led to the loss of lives and properties.

“Whilst we are spending money, time, energy, and lives keeping the country safe from external dangers, I must add that it is a matter of great concern that we continue to have so many chieftaincy and land disputes around the country, which tend to be breeding grounds for internal tensions and destabilisation.”

“Mr Speaker, I must make special mention of the troubles in Bawku. The tragedy is not only that a thriving and dynamic town is being reduced to a wasteland of destruction and distrust, but we are also spending money and energy that would have been better spent on the development needs of Bawku, providing security to keep brothers and sisters from killing each other,” he said.

As part of measures to curb the trouble, he said the government has, in the past year, undertaken several measures, including the establishment of a special Bawku Taskforce, and the intensification of engagements with the factions for the resolution of the chieftaincy dispute.

“On the recommendation of the Upper East Regional and National Security Councils, four (4) radio stations, that have been broadcasting incendiary language and propagating hate speech, have been shut down by the National Communications Authority.”

“The Chief Justice has also recently established specialised Courts in Accra and in Kumasi to deal expeditiously with criminal matters emanating from the Bawku conflict,” President Akufo-Addo added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak