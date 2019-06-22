Nana B Rallies Youth For Voters’ Registration

Nana B monitoring the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise in Kumasi

GHANAIAN YOUTH who have attained the voting age of 18 years have been admonished to patronise the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer, said it is the right of people that are 18 years old to register and vote. He has, therefore, entreated those who have attained the voting age to take advantage of the exercise by making sure that they are registered.

According to him, if those that had attained 18 years refused to register and exercise their franchise, other people would elect wrong people to lead them.

“Don’t sit there for other people to go and vote for bad leaders to preside over this nation, which is now on the path of prosperity due to good governance. The free Senior High School (SHS) policy and other NPP government policies aimed at improving the lives of the youth can only be sustained if you register and vote for NPP,” he said.

Nana B made the statement when he visited some of the limited voters’ registration exercise centres in the Ashanti Region to monitor the exercise on Friday.

He visited registration centres at Offinso South, Offinso North, Oforikrom, Manhyia South, Bantama, Suame, Nhyiaeso, Asokwa, Kwadaso, among other centres.

He also charged NPP constituency executives in the country to be active and monitor the ongoing exercise in their areas.

The NPP National Youth Organizer stated that the activeness and involvement of the NPP constituency executives would go a long way to contribute to make the registration exercise successful.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi