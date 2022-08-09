Nana Cuts Sod for Bimbilla Dualisation Road, Inspects 1D1F Project

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the dualisation of a 2km Bimbilla township road in the Bimbilla municipality of the Northern region.

He also inspected the Cassava/Yam Factory under the 1D1F supported by EximBank.

The dualisation of the Bimbilla township is a dual carriageway from km 24+000 to 26+000 (2 km length ).

Other components include a 2×3.65 m wide lane dual carriageway with median and sidewalk on each side, construction of 2 roundabouts at km 24+000, km 26+000, and construction of a four-way intersection controlled by a traffic signal at km 25+050 as well as the construction of drainage system.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the dualisation of the Bimbilla road is expected to be completed within eight months.

He thanked the chiefs and people of Bimbilla for their continuous support for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and his government.

Mr. President assured the people of Bimbilla that his government will continue to implement policies that will transform their lives and the development of the Bimbilla area.

The Minister for Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, urged the good people of Bimbilla to support the contractors to ensure that the project is successfully executed for benefit of Bimbilla and its environs.

The Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelingoligu Naa Yakubu Andani, thanked the government for the numerous developmental projects in the Bimbilla traditional area.

He commended the government for the massive road projects in the area.

According to him, 70% of the problem in Bimbilla is farming, and the lack of fertilizer for farmers in the area is affecting their farming activities.

“ Farming is becoming very expensive and unattractive, especially to the youth,” he said.

He appealed to the government to relook at the subsidy of fertilizer regime in the Agric sector to help enhance farming activities across the country.

President Akufo-Addo ended his two-day tour of the Northern region in Bimbilla today.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla