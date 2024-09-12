Nana Defends Free SHS

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo has rejected suggestions that the free Senior High School (SHS) policy should cover only underprivileged students, who cannot afford to pay school fees.

He maintained that the social intervention policy should be readily accessible to every school-going children without considering their social, ethnic, religious, gender or any other background.

According to the president, students who are enrolled in public schools, which are fully funded by the tax payer’s money, should always enjoy the free SHS programme without any discrimination.

He was, however, quick to state that people from affluent homes and backgrounds, who can afford to pay school fees, are free to enroll their wards in any of the fee-paying private schools in the country without a problem.

“Public schools, that is schools funded by the tax payer’s money, should be free to all, who may otherwise be unable to pay for their education,” he stressed, amid applause from the audience.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Kumasi on Monday, President Akufo-Addo said he was impressed with the enrollment and success rate of the free SHS policy so far.

“The numbers of pupils who have access to secondary education has doubled since the introduction of the free SHS policy. Over 5.7 million persons have benefited from the policy since its inception,” he stated.

According to the President, the full impact of the policy will be felt in due course, asserting that it will outweigh the small number of privileged parents who can afford to pay for the education of their wards.

Regarding the upcoming general election, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to zealously safeguard the country’s thriving democracy.

He argued that democratic rule is the perfect system of governance that every country requires to realize its developmental potential.

“Let’s ensure that our democracy endured for generations to come and it remains a source of pride for all Ghanaians,” he added and continued, “Let’s continue to together and work for the Ghana that is free, just, peaceful and prosperous.”

The president congratulated the outgoing executives of the Ghana Bar Association for their hard work and also wished the new executives well and success in office.

The conference was attended by distinguished guests, including His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene; Her Ladyship Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo; and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi