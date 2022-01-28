Nana Delivers State of the Nation on Feb 24

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation on February, 2022.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who announced this, said the date is tentative one subject to the Speaker’s schedules.

“Mr. Speaker, the message of the State of the Nation, I think the indication that we had was that it would be delivered on 24th of February, but it is the reason why I said we are having some consultation is to be in tandem with the travel arrangements of the Speaker. “

“We need to be in consultation with the Speaker to know his own calendar if he is going to be here. If is not going to be here, and in the event any of the Deputy Speakers could be in the Chair,” he submitted Article 67 of the Constitution requires that the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House