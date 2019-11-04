Nana Inspects Agro Processing Project In Adaklu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inspected a 520 acre agro-proceasing facility at Adaklu-Tsrefe, Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The project is being undertaken by the HGL Limited whose CEO is Senyo Kwasi Hosi.

The first phase which the President inspected covers a four metric tonne per hour rice mill, administration block, farm, dam, accomodation for staff and silos for both rice and maize.

The second phase which is about starting will see the installation of a four tonne per hour maize mill and expansion of farm lands for outgrowers.

The CEO of HGL Limited, Senyo Hosi said the project began in 2017 under the code name Volta Trigger 1 (VOT 1).

It comprises of three business; Ageicutlture (Cultivation) Agro-Processing (Cereal) and Agrotourism.

The first phase has so far employed about 300-outgrowers, 1,500 farm hands, 10 input field officers, 15 factory hands, 100 farm hands and management officials and 10 sales officers.

