Nana Inspects Flower Pot Flyover, Pokuase Road

President Akufo-Addo has paid a working visit to the ongoing construction works on the Flower Pot flyover and the Pokuasi-Ofankor road projects.

The visit was to assess at first-hand the progress of work on the two projects and how it was impacting commuters.

His first port of call was the site of the Flyover at the Flower Pot on the Spintex road where he interacted with the engineers and workers on site.

The Flower Pot flyover is being undertaken by China Railway Engineering Ghana Limited.

The scope of work includes an 802metre dual carriageway of viaduct with asphaltic concrete surfacing, 140 ramp from Shiashi onto the viaduct towards Airport Hills, 80metres ramp from the viaduct onto the motorway towards Tema, a new road through the old tunnel at East Legon and an additional 200metres of road to exit into Cantonments from the Gliffard Interchange.

In addition, there is a redesign of the Flower Pot roundabout and approaches, pedestrian walkway on each side of the flyover and road furniture including; streetlights, road markings and traffic signals.

Progress of work is currently 85per cent and expected to be opened to traffic by the first week of November.

Similarly, the Pokuase-Nsawam road is about 65per cent complete and the main express ways are expected to be opened to traffic by the end of the year.

The scope of work included a six lane express carriageway and four lane service carriageway.

It also has three number three tier Interchanges at different sections of the road.

It is a Design-Build Contract of the detailed design and construction works known as the Rehabilitation of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road (Dual Carriageway) – 33.4km on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The works are to being undertaken in accordance with the FIDIC Yellow Book 2017 Conditions of Contract and the Employer’s Requirements.

The Accra-Kumasi highway, forms part of the Central Corridor Trunk Road and responsible for the transportation of passengers, goods and services from the southern part of Ghana primarily the Tema Port and Accra, to the central and northern parts of the country, and neighbouring landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

It is considered a critical road for trade and transit within the West African sub-region.

The project forms part of the Accra-Kumasi Road (N6, 240km) and is also the southern third of the Central Corridor trunk road (N6, N10, 800km).

Messrs Associated Consultants Limited (ACON) is the consultant to the project tasked with undertaking the design review and supervision of the works on behalf of the Engineuer which is Ghana Highway Authority (GHA).

President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on both projects.

He expressed the hope that the contractors would work extra hard to ensure the projects were completed on schedule.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent