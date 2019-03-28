Nana Leaves For US, Cuba

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo reportedly left Ghana on Thursday, March 28, 2019, to begin a nine-day visit of the United States of America and the Republic of Cuba.

President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the United States is to honour outstanding invitations extended to him to participate in public engagement programmes there. He will deliver speeches at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, and discuss investment opportunities in Ghana at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He will meet with Rahm Emmanuel, former Chief of Staff to President Obama and currently the Mayor of Chicago, and also meet members of the Ghanaian community resident in Massachusetts and Chicago.

The president will, then, pay a three-day official visit to Cuba at the invitation of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and of Ministers of State of the Republic of Cuba. He is also scheduled to meet with Gen. Raúl Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and deliver a speech at the Law Faculty of the University of Havana.

The president was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP; the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Saturday, April 6, 2019, and in his absence, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

