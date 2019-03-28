Ghana Remains IMF’s Member In Good Standing – Finance Minister

FINANCE MINISTER, Ken Ofori-Atta, has indicated that even though Ghana is exiting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme this year, the country remains a member of the IMF in good standing.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said this in an address to lawmakers in Parliament today, March 28, 2019, on Ghana’s successful completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF’s) Extended Credit Facility.

His address also focused on Ghana’s historic $3 billion Eurobond, and recent developments on the foreign exchange market and the Ghanaian cedi.

According to him, even though Ghana would be ending the program by April 2019, it will remain a member of the IMF.

Ghana entered the IMF programme in 2015 under former President John Mahama.

Ghana is enjoined by article four of the IMF to be prudent and ensure that it is taking the right financial measures.

BY Melvin Tarlue