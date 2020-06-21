President Mourns 2 Health Workers

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to the memory of two health workers, a doctor and a nurse who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Delivering his 12th update on Sunday, June 21, the President revealed that the health workers, a doctor at SDA hospital in Kumasi and a nurse with the Ghana Manganese Hospital Tarkwa, lost their lives in the line of duty.

He gave the names of the two deceased health workers as Dr Harry Owusu Boateng, a pediatrician at the SDA In Kwadaso , Kumasi, and Sophia Addo, a nurse with the Ghana Manganese Company Hospital In Tarkwa, “who both died in the line of duty.”

Meanwhile, he thanked nurses across the country who are risking their lives to safe others.

By Melvin Tarlue