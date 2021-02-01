Nana Names Council of State Members

President Akufo-Addo has appointed eleven persons to the Council of State.

A statement from the presidency signed by Acting Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin mentioned the immediate past Chairman of the Council who is the Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II as a member of the re-constituted Council.

The rest are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, former Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese, veteran lawyer and politician, Sam Okudzeto and former Mayor of Accra, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson.

The President has introduced a new face to the Council, Professor Ato Essuman, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Education and Dean of the Faculty of Education and Entrepreneurship (FEE) at the Methodist University College.

Others are Alhaji Aminu Amadu, academia and diplomat, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Director School of Communications Studies of the University of Ghana, Legon, Georgina Kusi,of Ageorgia Hotel, Kumasi, Alberta Cudjoe, a successful business woman from the Western Region, the Tumu Kuoro, Richard Babini Kanton VI and Alhaji Sule Yiremiah.

This is pursuant to Article 89(2) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.

Subject to consultation with Parliament, the President has also appointed Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii) of the same Constitution.

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The composition of the Council will be complete with the election, due to be held on 12th February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent