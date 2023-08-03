Nana Pushes For Prioritisation Of Women, Children

President Akufo-Addo interacting with Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (2nd from left), South Africa Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. With them are Samira Bawumia (3rd from left), Second Lady and Jewel Cianeh Taylor (right), Vice-President of the Republic of Liberia

President Akufo-Addo is lobbying for leaders on the African continent to prioritise the issue of women and children affairs.

He believes that will not only help achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but will help address the issue of climate change and bridge the gap against poverty.

This was when he spoke at the maiden edition of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) in Accra yesterday under the theme: “Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in the Climate Crisis.”

That, he said, was because women and children are critical in the global climate change fight, and that they ought to be empowered to contribute positively to same.

He, therefore, proposed six thematic areas where he believes policy makers on the continent must focus to ensure that women and children take their rightful place in the global effort to arrest the devastating impact of climate change.

In the area of education and awareness, he said educated women and children are better equipped to understand climate change impacts and adopt sustainable behaviours.

On the environment, the President said “women as primary caregivers and managers of household resources are crucial in driving sustainable practices within their families and communities,” and that “when empowered, they can champion eco-friendly behaviours, promoting sustainable consumption, waste reduction and recycling and the protection of natural resources.”

When it comes to the economic benefit, he indicated that “empowering women economically enables them to participate in climate resilient livelihoods and sustainable business ventures,” and that “their active engagement in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and green enterprise contribute to low carbon climate resilient development.”

He further stressed the need for inclusive climate solutions.

That, he said, was because “women and children possess valuable traditional knowledge and innovative perspectives on climate adaptation and resilience.”

“Their active involvement ensures that climate solutions are contextually relevant and inclusive, addressing the diverse needs of communities across Africa,” he emphasised.

On her part, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who is the Convener of AFRIWOCC, said the organisation is committed to championing efforts aimed at finding valuable ways to get the women and children of the continent to contribute effectively to the global effort to tackle the climate change phenomenon.

Mrs. Bawumia further urged participants of the two-day conference who will be part of the break-out sessions to put forth their rich ideas to ensure that the conference can develop a strong outcome document to present at COP 28 and other climate change events for consideration to influence policymaking in that regard.

AFRIWOCC

The Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) is a high-level dialogue that provides the platform for stakeholders and experts to deliberate on issues affecting women and children in Africa.

Framed as a conversation to elicit the responses from some of the leading actors in the political economy of climate change responses such as clean cooking solutions, the conference is expected to gather a cast of distinguished global and African experts, academics, businesses, as well as identifiable groups affected by climate change with the defined goal of promoting and amplifying the interest of women and children in the discourse.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent