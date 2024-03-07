Nana Salutes ASEC For Prez Cup Victory

Players of ASEC Mimosas celebrating their 2024 President Cup triumph at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Ivorian top side ASEC Mimosas highly for emerging tops in this year’s President’s Cup.

The West African neighbours posted a 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko in Kumasi few days ago.

The game was part of activities marking Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary celebration.

And in his address at the independence parade at the Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua, he said, “I commend ASEC for the win over Kotoko, and the Elephants too (2023 AFCON winners), 2024, certainly a year for the ‘Elephant’.

The game was also in honour of President Akufo-Addo.

The Ivorian club accepted an invitation from the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and clashed with Kotoko in a thrilling encounter.

ASEC opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Jao, and Arthur doubled their lead few minutes on.

Kotoko resumed strongly but the comeback was late, with Steven Mukwala pulling one back from the spot with seven minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, the President has promised visiting countries for the 13th African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23, a happy month.

The forthcoming sports fiesta is expected to attract over 13,000 participants, with 5,000 athletes, 3,000 volunteers, 3,000 technical officers and 2,000 guests, while over two billion spectators are expected to participate via TV, radio and other virtual platforms across the globe.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum