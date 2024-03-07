NDC NEC Decides On Mahama Running Mate

John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to meet today, Thursday, to discuss and finalize their potential running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This decision follows the submission of a choice by the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, on February 27.

According to sources within the party, former vice presidential candidate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is being tipped as the favored candidate.

This choice is expected to complement the flagbearer and bring integrity to the party’s leadership.

Mustapha Gbande, a deputy General Secretary of the NDC, expressed his concerns regarding the lack of integrity that he believes exists within the current Office of the Vice President.

He accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of stripping away the office’s integrity and stressed the importance of choosing a candidate who can restore hope and trust in the country.

Gbande emphasized the need for a running mate who surpasses the status quo and brings credibility and integrity to the position. He stated, “The Office of the Vice President has been deprived and there is a credibility deficit because of the legacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

The announcement of the NDC’s running mate is highly anticipated as the party gears up for the 2024 general elections. The decision holds significant importance for the party and its supporters, as they look for a candidate who can effectively lead and inspire confidence in the electorate.

The NDC’s National Executive Committee meeting today will be closely watched as the party makes their final decision on the potential running mate.

By Vincent Kubi