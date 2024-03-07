Breaking: Sad News Hits NPP As Minister John Kumah Dies

John kumah

It has been reported that John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance, has tragically passed away.

A source close to the family has confirmed this heartbreaking news to Accra based radio station, Asaase Radio sighted by DGN Online. But the caused of death is yet to be established.

He was said to have attended the parade heralding the country’s 67th Independence anniversary yesterday in Koforidua.

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah was a well-respected figure in Ghana, serving as the current Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region. With a background in law and entrepreneurship, he possessed over 15 years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness in creating jobs and supporting youth development.

One of his most notable achievements was his appointment as the first Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

During his time in this role, he successfully positioned the NEIP as a driving force in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, the NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme. Additionally, 1,350 beneficiaries received essential funds to support their ventures.

Prior to his government position, Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a prestigious law firm.

He also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company, highlighting his diverse skill set and entrepreneurial spirit.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah furthered his educational pursuits by obtaining a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Accra. He had previously earned a Masters in Applied Business Research from the same institution in 2019. Kumah’s educational background also included a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research from Nobel International Business School (NIBS) in 2019, and an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2009.

Kumah’s journey began at the University of Ghana, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy. Subsequently, he earned a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013.

In the same year, he was admitted to the Ghana Bar, solidifying his career as a distinguished lawyer.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kumah was a devoted family man.

He was married to Apostle Lilian Kumah and had six children. In addition to his various roles, Kumah defined himself as an entrepreneur by birth, a lawyer by profession, a politician by choice, and a preacher by divine calling, viewing all these aspects as opportunities to serve humanity.

The news of John Kumah’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. His contributions to Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape and dedication to youth development will be sorely missed.

By Vincent Kubi