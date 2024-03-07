NDC Officially Endorses Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang As Mahama’s Running Mate

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The National Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This decision solidifies Mahama’s selection for the vice-presidential candidate.

This is the second consecutive term she is serving as running mate. Professor Opoku-Agyemang, previously served in the same capacity during the 2020 elections but failed to deliver her home region of Central Region.

Despite speculation surrounding other potential candidates, including Julius Debrah, economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku, and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mahama has chosen to maintain the former Education Minister as his running mate.

On February 27, 2024, Mahama formally presented his nomination for the running mate to the party’s Council of Elders. Following this, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary, expressed confidence in the chosen running mate. He anticipated that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will bring valuable experience, expertise, and dedication to the campaign, aligning with Mahama’s vision to “Build Ghana We Want together.”

Kwetey took the opportunity to convey gratitude to the party’s supporters for their unwavering loyalty and commitment.

He underscored the collective journey towards a brighter future for Ghana, emphasizing the importance of unity in achieving their goals.

With Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang officially endorsed as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC moves forward with a strong and unified team for the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi