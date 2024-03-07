Bellingham Gets Two- Game Ban…For Disrespecting Referee

Jude Bellingham has been banned for two LaLiga games for “contemptuous or disrespectful attitudes towards a referee” after he received a red card in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s controversial 2-2 draw at Valencia, Spain’s Competition Committee confirmed on Wednesday.

The England international was shown a red card for arguing with referee Jesús Gil Manzano, who had already blown his whistle moments before Bellingham scored what would have been a game-winning header.

The referee’s post-match report said Bellingham had shown an “aggressive attitude” and allegedly shouted “It’s a f—ing goal” repeatedly.

The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee handed Bellingham a two-game ban — the minimum possible for the offence, under its rules — on Wednesday, for what it called “attitudes of disrespect or a lack of consideration towards the referee,” with a €700 fine for the club, and €600 for the player.

In evidence to the committee, Madrid argued that Bellingham had not displayed an aggressive attitude, said that the player had only spoken once to the referee, and denied that his words were offensive or insulting.

The committee found that the club had not proven their case beyond doubt based on the evidence presented, and so the body consequently had to accept the referee’s interpretation of Bellingham’s conduct.

Bellingham will now miss Madrid’s LaLiga games against Celta Vigo on March 10 and Osasuna on March 16, returning for their match with Athletic Club on March 31.

Bellingham is also one yellow card away from a possible one-match suspension in the Champions League after picking up two already this season.